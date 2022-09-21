Covid booster doses opened up to under 50s

People under 50 can now register for a second Covid vaccine booster dose. Anyone over the age of 12 can apply for vaccines adjusted to the Omicron strain of Covid as of September 20, with the new Comirnaty (Pfizer-BioNTech) and Spikevax (Moderna) vaccines being offered.
Read more about who is eligible for the new booster dose, how to register for it and where it will be available.
Where and how to register
The Health Ministry has announced it will assign dates to registered applicants by the end of the week according to available capacity at vaccination centers.
To register, go to korona.gov.sk. Then click “Očkovanie 3. a 4. dávkou” ("Vaccination with third and fourth dose").
