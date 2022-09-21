Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

21. Sep 2022 at 10:57  I Premium content

Covid booster doses opened up to under 50s

Registration for Omicron-adjusted jabs has started.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The Moderna vaccineThe Moderna vaccine (Source: AP/SITA)

People under 50 can now register for a second Covid vaccine booster dose. Anyone over the age of 12 can apply for vaccines adjusted to the Omicron strain of Covid as of September 20, with the new Comirnaty (Pfizer-BioNTech) and Spikevax (Moderna) vaccines being offered.

Read more about who is eligible for the new booster dose, how to register for it and where it will be available.

Where and how to register

The Health Ministry has announced it will assign dates to registered applicants by the end of the week according to available capacity at vaccination centers.

To register, go to korona.gov.sk. Then click “Očkovanie 3. a 4. dávkou” ("Vaccination with third and fourth dose").

Coronavirus

