News digest: Slovakia will have enough energy, says PM

Mountain Rescuers warn of winter conditions in higher elevations. Learn more in today's digest.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, September 22 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

PM: It's bad, but Slovakia will have enough energy

(Source: AP/TASR)

The legislative framework to enable the government to handle the energy crisis when needed is passing through the legislative process.

After weeks of discussions, on Wednesday, September 21 the cabinet approved the first measures to help fight the energy crisis in Slovakia: the government will be able to declare a state of emergency during a shortage of energy, due to their high prices.

Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Economy Minister Karel Hirman assure that, though the situation is bad, Slovakia will have sufficient energy.

Learn more about the energy crisis in Slovakia:

More stories on Spectator.sk

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription. Thank you.

Feature story for today

The age of clients requesting mortgages is increasing, also due to the rising prices of properties. Some borrowers will not be able to repay their loans before they turn 75. The National Bank of Slovakia (NBS) fears that this trend will get out of control.

Not all borrowers count on the risk of an income drop after they retire and with health complications tied to old age.

The result can lead to an uncomfortable financial situation, which could possibly make it impossible for them to pay back their debts.

Rules for mortgages will be stricter for people over 40 in Slovakia Read more

Picture of the day

A medic showing a child the basics of first aid during Žilina Health Day. Medics from the city hospital were advising residents about health care.

(Source: TASR)

In other news

Parliament MPs postponed the vote on the amendment of paragraph 363 of the Criminal Code to next Tuesday , with the exception of proposals regarding the energy crisis. The amendment is set to reform the general prosecutor’s arbitrary power to drop inconvenient charges and effectively grant certain people a get-out-of-jail-free card.

, with the exception of proposals regarding the energy crisis. The amendment is set to reform the general prosecutor’s arbitrary power to drop inconvenient charges and effectively grant certain people a get-out-of-jail-free card. The city of Piešťany has announced a reduction in the intensity of street lighting in order to save costs. With the exception of main streets - Bratislavská, Krajinská and Žilinská cesta - which will be fully illuminated, the intensity of street lights on remaining streets in the city will be down to a third. There are several places in the city, such as cemeteries, or a parking space near the local ice stadium that do not have lights on currently.

With the exception of main streets - Bratislavská, Krajinská and Žilinská cesta - which will be fully illuminated, the intensity of street lights on remaining streets in the city will be down to a third. There are several places in the city, such as cemeteries, or a parking space near the local ice stadium that do not have lights on currently. On Thursday, the Strong Cohesion 2022 military drills in the Lešť training area, central Slovakia came to an end. Around 1,000 soldiers from the Czech Republic, Germany, Slovenia, the United States, and Slovakia participated. The goal was to assess their capabilities. According to the official statement, the goals of the drills were fulfilled.

A soldier during the Strong Cohesion 2022 drills. (Source: TASR)

On this Saturday, volunteers can participate in the Čisté hory event (Clean Mountains) for the 44th time in history. The goal of the event is to clean the national parks in the Spiš region after the summer season. Everyone with a positive attitude towards nature is welcome, says event coordinator Igor Stavný from Tatra National Park. All the volunteers need to do is come to one of many starting points where they will receive bags to pick up trash left by tourists. The list of all the starting points can be found here (in Slovak).

The goal of the event is to clean the national parks in the Spiš region after the summer season. Everyone with a positive attitude towards nature is welcome, says event coordinator Igor Stavný from Tatra National Park. All the volunteers need to do is come to one of many starting points where they will receive bags to pick up trash left by tourists. The list of all the starting points can be found here (in Slovak). The Slovak Mountain Rescue Service (HZS) warns tourists of winter conditions on higher elevation paths. In the last couple of days, there has been about a half-metre of snowfall. Moreover, the wind is strong and there is fog. Although the paths are still open, winter equipment such as crampons, ice axes, and even an avalanche beacon is necessary.

The view of the High Tatras from Poprad, September 22. (Source: TASR)

After five years of work, a meandering river bed in a two-kilometre section of the Rudava River, western Slovakia, has been restored . The restoration will allow better conditions for flora and fauna to flourish and prosper. In the 1970s, half of the Rudava riverbed was covered in concrete blocks to prevent its natural development, making the shape of the river like a line.

. The restoration will allow better conditions for flora and fauna to flourish and prosper. In the 1970s, half of the Rudava riverbed was covered in concrete blocks to prevent its natural development, making the shape of the river like a line. Košice public transport operator DPMK is unable to operate dozens of lines a day at the moment, according to the company's spokesperson Vladimíra Bujňáková. This is due to malfunctions of their vehicle fleet and a lack of drivers. On Monday September 19, there were 56 missing lines, the following day it was 69, and the day after that 64. According to the DPMK, the solution is to buy new buses and hire more drivers.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.