Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
15. Dec 2022 at 11:22  I Premium content

Volvo investment delivers highlight of difficult year for auto sector

Industry hit by new problems after making Covid recovery.

Jana Liptáková
Jana Liptáková
Production of Kia cars near Žilina, Slovakia Production of Kia cars near Žilina, Slovakia (Source: Courtesy of Kia Motors)

Having largely recovered from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, one of Slovakia’s most important industries has found itself battling new problems this year.

The automotive sector – which accounts for 12% of Slovak GDP and almost half of all the country’s exports – has continued to struggle with shortages of semiconductors and has now been hit by rocketing energy prices.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

But while this has created problems for the industry, the year has also seen what analysts say is a positive development for the long-term future of the sector in Slovakia: the €1.2 billion investment in a brand-new plant in eastern Slovakia by Swedish concern Volvo.

Experts say the location of the plant, its creation of jobs both directly and indirectly, and the specific cars to be produced there are good news.

“The plant will be located in the east of Slovakia, which will provide economic growth and jobs to the region, but especially help least developed areas which are often precisely in this part of Slovakia,” said Matej Horňák, economic analyst at Slovenská Sporiteľna bank.

“But it is also the carmaker’s focus on electric cars [being produced at the plant] - which are considered the future of transport, especially in the context of European efforts for ecological sustainability - which offer longer-term prospects to the Slovak automotive sector,” he added.

Fifth carmaker

The Volvo Cars automotive group announced in early July 2022 that Slovakia had been chosen as the site of a new €1.2 billion plant for the production of electric vehicles.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Automotive

Top stories

News digest: Heger's government falls in a tense no-confidence vote

Best Slovak hospitals unveiled, corruption in an abduction scandal under investigation.


4 h
Grigorij Mesežnikov

Pandemic was a factor, but the main problem was Matovič

A long-time political analyst comments on the fall of the Heger government.


4 h
Smer leader Robert Fico pictured in parliament on September 14, 2022.

Kremlin propagandist turns Fico's video viral

Ex-PM's anti-sanctions rant dubbed into Russian and watched by hundreds of thousands.


14. dec
Vietnamese businessman and former Communist Party member Trinh Xuan Thanh stands during a court hearing in Hanoi, Vietnam, on January 24, 2018.

Corruption in Vietnamese abduction scandal investigated by police

Two men involved in the abduction case tried in Germany, no one in Slovakia.


15 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad