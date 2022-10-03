Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

3. Oct 2022 at 11:10

Western countries pay for more Zuzana howitzers for Ukraine

The howitzers will be produced in the coming months.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
The Zuzana 2 howitzer.The Zuzana 2 howitzer. (Source: TASR)

The state-run company Konštrukta Defense will produce another 16 Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers for Ukraine. The production worth €92 million will be jointly financed by Denmark, Germany, and Norway.

Defense Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) and his Danish counterpart Morten Bødskov signed the agreement on Sunday in Copenhagen, reported Martina Kovaľ Kakaščíková, the spokesperson of the ministry.

Gradual deliveries

"Ukrainians need our help in defending their country and people's lives, that is why we are also trying to find all the possibilities at the international level to support them efficiently and in a targeted way," said Naď, going on to explained that artillery systems are a key element of combat support in a wide range of operations.

According to the ministry, the howitzers will be produced in the coming months, with gradual deliveries expected from the second half of 2023.

In August, Slovakia delivered four out of eight Zuzana 2 howitzers to Ukraine on the basis of a different contract concluded in June. At the time, Naď said that the country had become one of the most significant providers of military assistance to Ukraine.

Various forms of aid

Among other military aid being provided is the repair of damaged military vehicles and seized Russian tanks and technology.

Slovakia has been actively providing aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbour. The most notable military aid provided was the donation of its S-300 air defence system. In June, five Soviet-designed attack helicopters and ammunition were also donated. It has also provided Ukraine with mortar and other ammunition, aviation fuel, and the Igla man-portable anti-aircraft system.

Military

