Post Bellum head receives one of the highest Ukrainian state awards

The organisation sent bulletproof vests, helmets, uniforms, and other aid to Ukraine.

For her personal merit in strengthening international cooperation, and support of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the Post Bellum civil organisation head Sandra Polovková received a state award from Ukraine.

The Embassy of Ukraine stated on social media that the Order of Merit III. Degree. was granted in accordance with the decree of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I had the immense honour of receiving one of Ukraine's highest state awards from Jurij Mushka, ambassador of Ukraine to Slovakia," Polovková said.

According to the Post Bellum head, the association sent bulletproof vests, helmets, special frontline medical equipment, uniforms, and military boots worth more than €1.3 million to Ukraine during the first 100 days from the outbreak of the war.

Polovková says the state award is a way of thanking and honouring everyone who helped in the process.

This is not the first time a Slovak has citizen received a Ukrainian award.

In September, for her help and support of Ukraine and its culture, Slovak Culture Minister Natália Milanová of OĽaNO was bestowed the Order of Princess Olga by President Volodymyr Zelensky. The award was given to Milanová for personal merits in strengthening cooperation, the support of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and contribution in spreading awareness of the country.