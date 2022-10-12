Extremist paramilitary group ends after ten years on the scene

Slovak Levies, known for its pro-Russian rhetoric and monitored by the intelligence services in the past, announced an end to its activities.

Paramilitary organisation Slovenskí Branci (Slovak Levies), which first emerged in 2012 and became known for its pro-Kremlin rhetoric, announced it is ending its activities after ten years on the scene.

The group, which had been monitored by intelligence services, ran military trainings to prepare members for possible attack against the country. At least one member of the group who underwent the training was reported to have fought on the side of the pro-Russian separatists in Donbass, Ukraine.

Members dressed in camouflage uniforms. The state has repeatedly called them a security threat to democracy and the rule of law. Contrary to this, they were supported by disinformation media.

Branci say they are moving on