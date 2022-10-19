Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
19. Oct 2022 at 11:04  I Premium content

Slovaks among most likely to believe conspiracy theories

Vaccine hoaxes popular, new study finds.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Pixabay)

Slovaks are among the most likely to believe in conspiracy theories, new research has shown, after the country registered one of the highest 'conspiracy index' scores ever recorded.

In a survey carried out by the Centre for Bioethics at the University of Ss. Cyril and Methodius (UCM) in Trnava Slovakia scored 30.27, one of the highest among countries where research using the same methodology has been conducted so far.

This was even higher than the top country in a 2021 study by French scientists published in the Social Science Information journal where Turkey scored 25.29. Denmark had the lowest score at 6.29.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The Slovak survey, which was carried out in cooperation with the Focus agency on a representative sample of 1,514 respondents in August, was part of the European operational program addressing societal threats due to the Covid-19 pandemic (2020-2023).

"Research indicates that Slovakia is a record holder in acceptance of conspiracy theories not just in Central- and Eastern-Europe, but globally," Peter Sýkora, director of the UCM Centre for Bioethics, said as quoted by the SITA newswire.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Lawmakers' resit results in condemning Tepláreň Bar shooting

A Slovak-Yemeni Muslim recounts her story, this year's budget increasing by €1.5 billion.


19 h
Problematic and dangerous crossing in Košice.

Bloomberg grant to support traffic experiment in Košice

The intervention will take place near the historic centre.


17. oct
Illustrative photo.

In Bratislava, significant drop in demand for flats

The decrease comes on the heels of rising interest rates and inflation.


17. oct
March in support of LGBT+ community in Bratislava on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Stop speaking Latin: ‘Status quo’ is nothing more than the absence of rights

LGBT+ people in Slovakia are horrified, but not surprised.


17. oct

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad