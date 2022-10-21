A rare chance to visit the atrium of the central bank

It's hosting a public exhibition of valuable numismatic artifacts related to the coronation history of Bratislava.

The atrium of the NBS is hosting the exhibition of coronation objects. (Source: Courtesy of NBS)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

In Bratislava now and over the weekend, residents and visitors to the city alike have a unique opportunity to view not only some valuable coronation objects – but also to visit the normally inaccessible premises of the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS), the country’s central bank. Its atrium, under which the bank's safes are located, is hosting an exhibition on the theme of coronations until Sunday, October 23.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

The first part of the exhibition, which the NBS has organised in cooperation with the Bratislava Tourist Board (BTB) and other partners, captures the monarchs and their consorts who were crowned in Pressburg – i.e. present-day Bratislava – in the form of precious coronation medals and tokens.

The exhibition presents numismatic artifacts and highlights, including more than 60 rare coronation medals, tokens, objects and coins from the collections of the NBS Museum of Coins and Medals in Kremnica.

“Their collectors' value is incalculable; some of the estimates speak of tens of millions of euros,” the bank wrote in its press releases, adding that coins from the reign of every monarch crowned in Bratislava are exhibited in the atrium.

Due to the high value of the coins, the museum only presents them in exceptional cases.

“Our collection aptly illustrates the importance that our capital had in the past for the whole of Kingdom of Hungary,” said Diana Kmeťová Miškovičová, director of the NBS Museum of Coins and Medals in Kremnica.

Pressburg became the coronation city of the Kingdom of Hungary after the traditional coronation town, Székesfehérvár, fell under the rule of the Ottoman Empire following the Battle of Mohács in 1526. The first coronation in Pressburg took place in 1563, when Maximilian Habsburg was crowned.

The second part features photographs by Jan William Drnek depicting the coronation cathedral of St Martin in Bratislava. The art photographer captured its form and atmosphere in the publication Metropolitan Cathedrals. The book and enlarged photographs from it are displayed in the NBS atrium.

The creation of the publication took five years, as it contains texts in addition to precisely produced photographs. Its authors are Bishop Jozef Haľko and chairman of the BTB board Vladimír Grežo.

The exhibition in the NBS atrium is open to the public from October 20 to 23, from 10:00 to 17:00.