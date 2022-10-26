Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
26. Oct 2022 at 18:35

Mountain rescuers helped intoxicated Polish hikers after using hallucinogenic mushroom

Polish hikers offered mushrooms by another group of hikers.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Sme)

Mountain rescuers from the Veľká Fatra Regional Center helped four intoxicated tourists from Poland in the mountain hotel this past October weekend. They consumed hallucinogenic mushrooms on the way to the hotel, the Mountain Rescue Service (HZS) reported.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

According to the mountain rescuers, hallucinogenic mushrooms along with cakes were to be offered to the Polish group by tourists they met on the hike from Blatnica to Kráľova studňa.

Hikers underestimate fitness abilities and equipment Read more 

"The intoxicated persons were agitated and confused, nauseous and had lost their sense of reality," HZS said.

Mountain rescuers provided first aid and medical treatment to Polish tourists upon arrival at the site. Subsequently, everyone was transported to the hospital in Banská Bystrica by an HZS terrain vehicle.

Top stories

News digest: The battle for Bratislava's mayor

Referendum question declared unconstitutional, direct flights to Dubai.


6 h

Interior Ministry gets new tool to fight extremism

Monitoring to provide real time identification of hate speech.


11 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad