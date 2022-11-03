News digest: Referendum date announced

What to see during the Month of Photography, Slovak Night Wolves member targeted by Czech Republic. Learn more in today's digest.

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, November 3 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Slovak Night Wolves member facing more sanctions

Jozef Hambálek (on the right) shaking hands with Vladimir Putin. In the background (on the left with a hat on) is the head of Russian Night Wolves Alexander Zaldostanov. (Source: Archive)

The founder of the Slovak branch of the Russian nationalist biker gang Night Wolves has been on the European Union sanctions list since July.

“They blocked all my accounts and cards,” Hambálek has been complaining on social media ever since.

But now he may also lose access to his property in the Czech Republic, where he owns the Brno-based real estate company Simple McTrade, and is director of the Zlín company Ekotherma fasteners.

More on Night Wolves in Slovakia:

Feature story for today

Space research is something few people would associate with Slovakia. It might best be described as a niche activity in the country.

One of the reasons for this is that Slovakia is not a full member of the European Space Agency (ESA). But that is set to change after President Zuzana Čaputová signed Slovakia's associate membership of the ESA.

Experts are already predicting the move will bring with it new projects, strengthen Slovakia’s research potential and open up new markets for companies, with the first project calls to be announced by the end of the year.

Slovakia looks to new horizons with space agency membership Read more

Picture of the day

The Ružín water reservoir, between the villages of Jaklovce and Margecany, eastern Slovakia, has almost dried up, and grass has begun to grow at its bottom.

(Source: TASR)

In other news

A referendum on the possibility of shortening the parliamentary term will take place on Saturday January 21, 2023, President Zuzana Čaputová announced on Thursday. At the end of October, the Constitutional Court ruled that one of the two questions which the opposition party Smer wanted to ask in the referendum did not adhere to the constitution. Read more about the referendum here.

President Zuzana Čaputová announced on Thursday. At the end of October, the Constitutional Court ruled that one of the two questions which the opposition party Smer wanted to ask in the referendum did not adhere to the constitution. Read more about the referendum here. Weather forecast for Friday and the weekend according to the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute. Friday will be mostly cloudy, rain is expected in the southwest of the country, maximum temperatures will be between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a mild drop in daytime temperatures to between 8 and 13 degrees. Sunday will be cloudy with daytime temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, rain is expected in the southwest of the country, maximum temperatures will be between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a mild drop in daytime temperatures to between 8 and 13 degrees. Sunday will be cloudy with daytime temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees. A student attacked other children with an axe at the Vocational Secondary School in Nováky , the Trenčín Region, on Thursday morning, leaving two injured. Both were taken to hospital but their condition is not serious. The attacker was apprehended by police who are investigating the incident as suspected premeditated murder.

, the Trenčín Region, on Thursday morning, leaving two injured. Both were taken to hospital but their condition is not serious. The attacker was apprehended by police who are investigating the incident as suspected premeditated murder. Slovak diplomat Miroslav Lajčák will be awarded the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun for his contribution to deepening relations between Slovakia and Japan. The ceremony will take place on November 9 in Tokyo. Lajčák served as Slovak ambassador to Japan from 1994 to 1998.

for his contribution to deepening relations between Slovakia and Japan. The ceremony will take place on November 9 in Tokyo. Lajčák served as Slovak ambassador to Japan from 1994 to 1998. Several Czech tourists were hurt, some seriously, after a bus travelling from the village of Dolný Bar towards the village of Veľký Meder, Dunajská Streda district, went off the road into a ditch and hit a tree. Police said a breath test performed on the driver was negative.

and hit a tree. Police said a breath test performed on the driver was negative. Police are investigating 36 cases of suspected electoral corruption following local elections last weekend. In four cases the investigator of the National Criminal Agency has already started criminal proceedings.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.