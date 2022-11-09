Demand for couriers hits record levels

Companies looking for delivery people ahead of Christmas.

Demand for couriers has hit record levels as companies gear up for Christmas.

In October, the Profesia.sk job search website recorded the highest number of job offers for couriers added to its site in a single month so far - 155 - while as of November 6, the total number of offers for courier jobs advertised this year rose to 1,140. This beat the previous record of 1,000 for the whole of 2018.

Profesia.sk spokesperson Nikola Richterová told Aktuality.sk work offers for couriers usually rise at the end of the year.

More offers in western Slovakia

According to the website, most job offers for couriers are in the Bratislava, Trnava and Nitra regions, with the fewest in the Prešov region.

Meanwhile, the company is expecting that competition for the work is expected to be highest in the Košice and Bratislava regions, where on average 30 to 34 people respond to one job offer, according to Richterová, above the national average of 28 this year.

"On the contrary, the lowest is in the Žilina region," Richterová noted, pointing out that when a company posts a courier job ad there, an average of 18 applicants respond.