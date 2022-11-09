Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
9. Nov 2022 at 11:03

Demand for couriers hits record levels

Companies looking for delivery people ahead of Christmas.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: unsplash)

Demand for couriers has hit record levels as companies gear up for Christmas.

In October, the Profesia.sk job search website recorded the highest number of job offers for couriers added to its site in a single month so far - 155 - while as of November 6, the total number of offers for courier jobs advertised this year rose to 1,140. This beat the previous record of 1,000 for the whole of 2018.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Profesia.sk spokesperson Nikola Richterová told Aktuality.sk work offers for couriers usually rise at the end of the year.

More offers in western Slovakia

According to the website, most job offers for couriers are in the Bratislava, Trnava and Nitra regions, with the fewest in the Prešov region.

Meanwhile, the company is expecting that competition for the work is expected to be highest in the Košice and Bratislava regions, where on average 30 to 34 people respond to one job offer, according to Richterová, above the national average of 28 this year.

"On the contrary, the lowest is in the Žilina region," Richterová noted, pointing out that when a company posts a courier job ad there, an average of 18 applicants respond.

Transport

Top stories

News digest: Fake tickets for Rammstein's 2023 Slovak concert have already appeared

‘Mini-Pompidou Centre’ becomes a protected cultural monument, symbolic closure of a bridge over the Morava will recall the totalitarian regime, and a historic building's conversion wins an award.


1 h
The opening of a new cycling route between Nitra and its borough of Dražovce on October 25, 2022.

Transport Ministry misled about cycling infrastructure progress, audit finds

Slovakia not building cycling routes as fast as set out in its strategy.


9. nov
Xiaolu Hou.

Cyber security expert: Why do you want Facebook to know your location?

Xiaolu Hou earned the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science award.


10. nov
A protest goer holds an "Everyone deserves love and respect" banner during a gathering in Bratislava on October 27, 2022.

A political hot potato, registered partnership bills unsavoury for most politicians

Attempts at passing legislation allowing registered partnerships have become a once-a-decade trend.


8. nov

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad