All Slovaks are passive bilinguals, linguist says

Who is Sibyla Mislovičová?

Mislovičová works at the Ľudovít Štúr Institute of Linguistics of the Slovak Academy of Sciences.

She studies contemporary Slovak, especially in the field of language culture, terminology, and language consultancy.

She also monitors problematic spelling and grammatical phenomena in terms of professional and ordinary users of contemporary Slovak.

Mislovičová is the head of the language culture and terminology department and the editor-in-chief of the Kultúra Slova (Culture of a Word) magazine.

She is well known to the Slovak public thanks to her extensive popularisation work, especially from the public-service radio RTVS show Slovenčina na Slovíčko.

She translates, as well as writes poetry and books for children.