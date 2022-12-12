Slovaka will provide "winter package" for Ukraine

The S-300 system is still operational.

Slovakia will provide Ukraine what it calls a "winter package". The package itself is material aid worth €800,000. Aside from that, Slovakia will provide military material as well.

In total, this is the tenth package the Slovak government has passed.

"Not only is Ukraine facing an unprecedented war, but due to Russians targeting strategic infrastructure it is also facing cold and darkness," said Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Naď in Kyiv. Together with Foreign Affairs Minister Rastislav Káčer, they visited Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, I have personally seen fear and tears, but they are covered by a firm determination to fight for the country, families, friends - for freedom. Ukrainians have every right to do so and Slovakia supports them," added Naď.

S-300 still operational

The winter package contains petrol and electric generators, winter gear, and transformers, as well as material for heat generation and food supplies.

The military aid is worth more than €9 million and contains Božena - unmanned ground vehicles designed for mine clearance - ballistic vests and other equipment.

Since the beginning of the war, Slovakia has provided aid worth €167.8 million to its eastern neighbour.

"It is absolutely crucial for us that something similar to what is happening in Ukraine will not happen in other countries," said Káčer.

Russians have managed to destroy one of the several Zuzana 2 howitzers Ukraine received. The S-300 air defense system is still operational.

Award for Naď

The highest state representatives of Ukraine admitted to Naď they are afraid that the Slovak help might cease if the government changes. "At least three state representatives said that the new government might not be pro-Ukraine and prodemocratic," Naď added.

During the meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, Naď also received the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise. The order is awarded to people for state building, developing economy, culture, and other areas, as well as charitable activities.

Previously, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala too received the order.