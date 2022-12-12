Off the menu: Slovak tomatoes cancelled this winter

Local farmers have been forced to shut down production.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Farmers in Slovakia are restricting or completely stopping tomato production during the winter.

High energy prices have forced them to shut down the heating required to grow tomoatoes in greenhouses during the winter. The biggest resultant shortages are expected at the beginning of next year. To cover their expenses, farmers would have had to double the price per kilogram, writes Index magazine. Stores are advising consumers to switch to imports from abroad.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

In previous winter seasons, one in three tomatoes sold in Slovakia was grown domestically. Given the steep rise in energy bills, the prices of all vegetables, including tomatoes, is expected to increase by 20 to 30 percent, according to the Slovak Agriculture and Food Chamber (SPPK). Last year, heating expenses for agricultural greenhouses were €60,000 for hectare; this year they are expected to reach €400,000 for hectare.

“Heating expenses would cause the tomatoes to be more expensive by one or two euros per kilogram,” said SPPK spokesperson Jana Holéciová.

If energy prices don't fall, local farmers will start planting tomatoes in the spring and will harvest the first crop in May. There is potential for a summer repeat of the scenario witnessed earlier this year, whereby a sudden large surplus on the market caused prices to drop sharply.

Slovakia is not the only country struggling, commented Holéciová. “[Farmers in] the Netherlands have had to cut their winter production, leaving them with 15 to 20 percent of capacity lying fallow.” European stores will have to rely mainly on suppliers from Turkey, Spain and Morocco, where energy prices are noticeably lower, to fill the gap. But the demand for their produce means prices could still increase.