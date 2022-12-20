Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
20. Dec 2022 at 10:14  I Premium content

Slovakia comes close to entering 2023 without a state budget

Without a state budget, the government may not be able to provide aid to households and companies with increased energy bills.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
PM Eduard Heger announces on October 24 how his cabinet is going to help firms affected by the energy crisis in 2023.PM Eduard Heger announces on October 24 how his cabinet is going to help firms affected by the energy crisis in 2023. (Source: TASR - Pavel Neubauer)

Slovakia is likely to enter the new year without a state budget.

Following the vote of no confidence in the Heger government last week, the leaders of parliamentary parties met for a meeting on December 19. They were expected to come up with a deal on how to proceed with an early election as well as the state budget. Following the meeting, however, Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár of Sme Rodina said that the December session of the parliament will most likely be adjourned until January 10.

If so, it will be the first time since 1999 that Slovakia will enter the year with just a provisional budget.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Slovakia could thus start 2023 with a provisional budget. This means that the government, which resigned on December 16 and which President Zuzana Čaputová subsequently assigned to rule the country with limited powers until the new government forms as the result of an early election, will only be able to spend one twelfth of the 2022 budget each month of 2023, until a proper state budget is passed. Without the budget, the state aid to households and companies with steeply increased energy prices is threatened.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Heger pursues his 'vision' as his party sheds MPs

Slovakia's weather breaks another 100-year record.


21 h

The mountain guide advises where to go in winter

The Turiec region offers everything from mountain exploits to historic events.


19. dec
President Zuzana Čaputová received Eduard Heger's resignation as prime minister on December 16.

Heger doesn’t have what it takes – even to leave

As prime minister, “culture of respect” has been his catchphrase. There was little dignity in the manner of his government’s fall.


19. dec
InoBat battery

Slovak car industry gears up for e-mobility

Competition with Poland, Czech Republic for battery gigafactory.


15. dec

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad