Slovakia comes close to entering 2023 without a state budget

Without a state budget, the government may not be able to provide aid to households and companies with increased energy bills.

PM Eduard Heger announces on October 24 how his cabinet is going to help firms affected by the energy crisis in 2023. (Source: TASR - Pavel Neubauer)

Slovakia is likely to enter the new year without a state budget.

Following the vote of no confidence in the Heger government last week, the leaders of parliamentary parties met for a meeting on December 19. They were expected to come up with a deal on how to proceed with an early election as well as the state budget. Following the meeting, however, Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár of Sme Rodina said that the December session of the parliament will most likely be adjourned until January 10.

If so, it will be the first time since 1999 that Slovakia will enter the year with just a provisional budget.

