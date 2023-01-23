Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
23. Jan 2023 at 11:42

Precious finding near Trnava: 40,000-year-old stone point

The stone points of the spears were inserted into a wooden stick, and the joint could be reinforced with a natural adhesive and organic fiber.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Found stone pointFound stone point (Source: Matúš Sládok/KPÚ Trnava)

Preservationists of the Regional Monuments Board in Trnava are excited about a precious archaeological find. The find is a stone spear point, the age of which Slovak Paleolithic experts determined to be approximately 40,000 to 50,000 years old.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The point has a leaf shape, with a length of 5.2 cm, width 2.7 cm and maximum thickness 1 cm, the Regional Monuments Board in Trnava announced. It is fully worked on both sides. Considering the age, it is interesting that the point has a weak patina, but artifacts this old with a weak patina are known. The artifact is made by chipping (shaping/working a stone fragment with a hammer) from flint (sedimentary rock) probably of Nordic origin.

The stone points of the spears were inserted into a wooden stick, and the joint could be reinforced with a natural adhesive and organic fiber. At that time, the spear was used for hunting game and as a weapon.

(Source: Photo by finder via KPÚ Trnava)

The find was found by a local while walking in a field near a watercourse near a village in the Trnava district. In the vicinity of the discovery site, settlement archeological findings from several younger periods of prehistory and the Middle Ages were found, which proves that this location was a suitable place for people to stay in different eras. A more detailed field research would find out whether the site was inhabited by people in the Paleolithic as well. So far, the point is considered only a rare find from the Paleolithic and may be related to the hunting of animals moving to the water source.

SkryťRemove ad

The find will be transferred to the museum after the report on the accidental archaeological find has been drawn up.

The point is not the only remarkable find from the Paleolithic in the territory of the Trnava Region in recent times. In 2020 and 2021, a Paleolithic settlement was discovered during rescue archaeological research at a construction site in Banka.

300-year-old mill unearthed on underground garage site Read more 

Archaeology

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

FAQ: Trade licences and doing business in Slovakia

The Slovak Spectator brings you the most frequently asked questions on obtaining a trade licence and other conditions a foreigner needs to meet to be able to do business in Slovakia.


19. jan
Petr Pavel won the first round of the Czech presidential election and will face Andrej Babiš in the run off next weekend.

Czechs do not need to talk about "mental Slovaks"

Keep calm, neighbours, Babiš is not worth raising chauvinist waves.


19. jan

Tip for a trip: A unique buffet in the Kysuce mountains

Wild West-style wagon proves a hit with hikers.


18. jan

The Slovak scientist who studies how night light affects our bodies

Even low-intensity nocturnal light can affect people.


18. jan

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad