Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

6. Feb 2023 at 8:00  I Premium content

Trip to a Kysuce fortress provides tourists with a perfect spot to pop the question

While Kysuce locals are turning the old cross-border fortress into a relaxation zone to make it more popular, a nearby tree already has its fans.

author
Lucia Laurenčíková
External contributor
An old beech tree in the Kysuce region.An old beech tree in the Kysuce region. (Source: My Kysuce/Vladislav Padyšák)

Slovakia is rich in historical monuments. Many are notorious, others coming to the attention of curious tourists mainly thanks to volunteers.

Staré Šance (Old Chances), part of the border fortifications of the Principality of Tešín, is no exception. Its beginning dates back to the start of the sixteenth century.

Old Chances will get a new chance

In the cadastre of the Kysuce village of Svrčinovec, visitors can find the remains of the fortress right next to the hiking trail and bike path. The trail is marked with a green hiking sign.

Find out more about region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions in our Žilina Region Travel Guide.

Since November of last year, visitors will also be welcomed on the spot by an information board. The board was created by the cooperation of the civic association For a More Beautiful Kysuce and Martin Turoci from the Kysuce Museum in Čadca.

In the past, there was a tourist shelter, which succumbed to time and vandals. Volunteers from Kysuce decided to make the place attractive for a trip again.

