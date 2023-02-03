A new year, a new look: Some changes in the life of The Slovak Spectator

The Slovak Spectator slightly changes.

You may have already noticed the first change, which is to the format of our print issue. The new magazine format will allow us to bring you our high-quality content augmented by even more attractive graphics.

Online, we are launching a new type of hybrid subscription via our website: Premium NO ADS. Not only will this allow you to access the content of www.spectator.sk without advertising banners, it also gives you the possibility to receive every print issue of The Slovak Spectator direct to your mailbox in Slovakia. All you need to do is purchase this subscription package and fill out the delivery address in your online profile on our website. You will then have access to all our online content, which we update on a daily basis, as well as to each issue in print form. Our print editions are published on a monthly basis, always with a focus on one particular area. This month, we focus on education. In addition, you will always find interesting stories about culture, business, politics, and social life in the second half of the issue.

Last year we carried out a survey among our readers and found that you would like to read more about life in Slovakia. We have since been developing a new approach to our content, with more emphasis on the stories of people who have decided to live in Slovakia, as well as practical advice regarding various situations that you might encounter during day-to-day life in this country. In addition, we will make sure to bring you an overview of events in Bratislava that are of interest to the international community.

This change also means we are creating a new position of community manager, who will help us get even closer to our readers. This is a change initiated by our editor-in-chief, Michaela Terenzani. She has been part of our publishing house since 2006, and has led the editorial team since 2015. After eight years on the job, she has decided to pass the baton to our talented colleague Peter Dlhopolec, who becomes editor-in-chief from February. Under Michaela, we have been able to launch several new projects and establish regular communication with you, our readers, through our daily Today in Slovakia newsletter, and our weekly Spectacular Slovakia and Last Week in Slovakia newsletters. Michaela will continue writing the latter and I am glad that she will thus remain a valued part of our editorial team.

I hope you will enjoy all these changes, which are designed to make The Slovak Spectator even better for you, our readers. Your appreciation makes our work worthwhile.