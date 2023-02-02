Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
2. Feb 2023 at 10:40  I Premium content

Eustream, Slovakia’s ‘golden goose’, may stop laying eggs

The semi-state company says it is being unfairly targeted by a new tax.

Jana Liptáková
Jana Liptáková
(Source: SME)

The partially state-owned gas pipeline operator Eustream, dubbed Slovakia’s “golden goose” for its high contributions to state coffers, may stop laying eggs. The war in Ukraine and sanctions imposed against Russia have significantly reduced the volume of natural gas being transported via its pipelines. On top of this, the Eduard Heger government has imposed a special levy on it as part of a package of taxes targeting companies that have profited from high energy prices.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The pipeline operator sees the tax as discriminatory as well as illogical.

“We are not profiting from the energy crisis in any way and we do not have extraordinary profits,” said Miroslav Bodnár, member of the Board of Directors of Eustream. “Our company is currently in a difficult period for the business. The volumes of transported gas continue to decline further.”

Eustream is the only company in Slovakia on which the new special tax was imposed. It does not apply to any other company operating linear constructions such as gas pipelines, heat distribution or water supply. For this reason, Eustream says it considers the tax discriminatory, as it targets a single company exclusively.

Eustream is owned 100 percent by SPP Infrastructure, which in turn is controlled by the state-owned SPP (51 percent) and EP Infrastructure (49 percent), which is part of Energetický a Průmyslový Holding, a conglomerate owned by Czech businessman Daniel Křetínský and his Slovak partner Patrik Tkáč.

SkryťRemove ad

The special tax

On December 22, 2022, Slovakia’s parliament adopted new legislation proposed by a group of OĽaNO deputies led by Milan Vetrák that introduced a special construction tax. Based on this, natural gas transit pipelines will be taxed at €6,000 per pipeline-kilometre per month. The only company operating such infrastructure in Slovakia is Eustream, whose pipeline network has an annual capacity of some 90 billion cubic metres of natural gas. The tax means that the company should pay an additional €171 million per year to the state budget in property taxes for operating its network.

Economy Minister Karel Hirman opposed adoption of the law. He did not consider it reasonable to impose an additional burden in the form of an extra tax on it.

“Unfortunately, [Eustream] is no longer the golden goose it was in the past,” he said.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Transport

Top stories

Stock image.

Will we have our Ukrainian ladies?

Instead of 'cleaning lady', in some countries domestic help is referred to by a nationality.


7 h
Many children struggle with increased anxiety, friendship issues or behaviour problems as they re-adjust to life after Covid-19.

3 steps to help children (and adults) thrive

Being isolated from each other has caused a rise in mental health issues among young people.


20 h
Illustrative stock photo

It's not just whales and pandas that need saving, Slovak researchers stress

How far has science come in Slovakia in the 30 years since the end of Czechoslovakia?


31. jan
Aaron King in the grounds of the Cambridge International School in Bratislava with his family, wife Loredana, son Octavian and daughters Annabelle and Alexandra.

Getting young people to think outside the box

Embracing Slovak culture and society at Cambridge International School.


30. jan

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad