Inter Milan punishes top Slovak footballer for decision to join Parisians

Though Milan Škriniar’s contract ends in June, he is not allowed to wear the captain’s armband in matches anymore.

Inter Milan's Milan Škriniar, the stopper leaves the pitch after he gets the second yellow card during a Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, on January 23, 2023. (Source: TASR/AP)

Slovak footballer Milan Škriniar will leave Milan and move to Paris later this year after signing a pre-deal with Paris St. Germain at the end of January.

At the Parc de Princes, the home stadium to PSG, he might play with stars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé or Neymar.

The captain of the Slovak national football team will relocate to France in the summer after his contract with Inter Milan expires in June, and he will become a free agent.

Milan will earn nothing

Initially, the Italian club reportedly demanded €20 million from PSG for Škriniar in the winter transfer window, which the Parisians rejected. They offered half of the sum. Inter Milan also rejected the offer.

“There’s a bit of sadness because we could have handled things better,” Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta recently told the Italian broadcaster DAZN. “But he’s a professional, he makes the choices he wants to.”

Following the footballer’s decision, the Nerazzuri, which is the nickname of Inter Milan, decided to ban the player from wearing the captain’s armband.

According to expert Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport Italia, Inter Milan rejected PSG’s first offer for Skriniar’s transfer worth €50 million last summer, in the hope of agreeing on extending his contract. It did not happen in the end. The Parisians offered €10 million more in the winter, but no transfer was carried out.

With the Nerazzuri, the Slovak has won the Serie A title, the Italian Cup and recently the Italian Super Cup.

Most expensive transfer in Slovak history

The twenty-seven-year-old Škriniar started his career in Žilina, from where he transferred to the Italian club U.C. Sampdoria in January 2016 for €5.2 million. He played for the club for a season-and-a-half. Then he left for Milan in the summer of 2017 for €34 million.

To date, it is the highest transfer amount for a Slovak footballer.

In Paris, sports journalist Nicolò Schira tweeted that the stopper should earn €11 million a year until 2027.

Inter Milan will receive nothing from the Parisians following the collapsed negotiations between the two famous clubs, nor will Žilina and Žiar nad Hronom, which helped with Škriniar's development.