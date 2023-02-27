Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
27. Feb 2023 at 12:29  I Premium content

Covid squeezed the share of foreigners at BSCs

Companies offered their Ukrainian employees relocation to Slovakia after the war started.

Jana Liptáková
Foreign employees left Slovakia during the pandemic either because they wanted to be closer to their relatives, or the lockdowns prevented them from living the life in Slovakia they originally wanted to.Foreign employees left Slovakia during the pandemic either because they wanted to be closer to their relatives, or the lockdowns prevented them from living the life in Slovakia they originally wanted to. (Source: Courtesy of IBM )

The Covid-19 pandemic not only accelerated the return of Slovaks working aboard back to their home country, but also squeezed the number of foreigners working in shared and business service centres in Slovakia. Nevertheless, companies operating these centres in Slovakia keep searching for foreign talents, even though it is more demanding than hiring Slovaks.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

“We usually go for a specific qualification from abroad to build up new teams,” Christian Schulz, President of Henkel Slovensko and Head of GBS+ Bratislava and GBS+ Cairo, told The Slovak Spectator. “If we don’t get this initial core competence, we may fail to build up a new team, or in the corporate world, the new team might be allocated to another location.” The share of foreign employees in member companies of the Business Service Center Forum (BSCF), which employ about 37,500 people, decreased in 2022 for the first time since the BSCF started conducting its survey.

SkryťTurn off ads

“It was usually around 10.5-11.5 percent. Last year it went down to 9 percent,” said Peter Rusiňák, AmCham Senior Policy Manager & AmCham BSCF Coordinator. The workforce at BSCF member companies increased by 4.31 percent.

Related article Rising living costs abroad and family behind Slovaks' return to 'old-fashioned' home Read more 

The BSCs see the effects of the pandemic behind this decrease. Foreign employees left either because they wanted to be closer to their relatives, or the lockdowns prevented them from living the life in Slovakia they originally wanted to.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Ukraine

Top stories

Five years without Jan and Martina gathering in Bratislava.

Change is possible, Slovakia’s story shows

But how many chances does one country get?


42m
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

News digest: Ukraine is Europe, says European leader

How Slovakia is helping Ukraine one year on, plus the importance of health care as an election issue, and a judge is convicted.


24. feb
Dutch student Lisa Verberne flips a lokša.

Recipe for love: Take one Dutch person, add a Slovak

Sharing a kitchen is an intimate experience, says student.


23. feb
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad