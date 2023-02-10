One day in the life of a reporter

The Slovak Spectator spent a day with leading journalist Zuzana Kovačič Hanzelová to learn what her job entails.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Zuzana Kovačič Hanzelová makes journalism look like a very pleasant job: she rushes around the editorial room at a fast pace, shares jokes and friendly chit-chat with her colleagues and sources. But as we spend a day together, she reveals that it sometimes takes a lot to motivate herself.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Kovačič Hanzelová is a well-known Slovak journalist, currently working for the video section of the Sme daily. She also hosts podcasts and is active on social media. Her previous jobs have included working as a reporter and anchorwoman for the public-service broadcaster RTVS. Though she covers a wide range of issues in her video interviews, she highlights politics and stories related to poverty as her main points of interest.

Staying on top of the news

The essential purpose of journalism is to deliver news and information to the public. That may sound simple, but a day with Kovačič Hanzelová reveals what it involves: frequent changes to your plans that can turn your day upside down.

“These days are very hectic, and you never know what will happen.” says Kovačič Hanzelová. On the day that The Slovak Spectator spent with her, she changed her plans in order to go to parliament to observe a no-confidence vote which was due to take place. In order to do that she had to postpone an interview she had planned with Slovak architect Juraj Benetin.

“The topic selection process is always up-to-date. We always try to combine it so that it is a great mixture. We usually have a weekly meeting where we agree and plan with the team ahead of time.” She explained to The Slovak Spectator. Such teamwork is also on display in the editorial office. Newspapers commonly have an open-plan newsroom that allows for reporters to talk freely to each other as they work. This becomes important when a sudden news event occurs, allowing the team to gather quickly and work out how to cover it.

How to interview a mayor

Kovačič Hanzelová leads a successful talk show about current political and social topics, Rozhovory ZKH (ZKH Interviews), the flagship show of the Sme daily’s video section. Her guests range from politicians to artists, scientists to teachers, and can include people from all walks of life. On the day The Slovak Spectator spent with Kovačič Hanzelová, she wrapped up her day by interviewing the mayor of Bratislava, Matúš Vallo.

To prepare for the interview, she spends an hour preparing questions, considering past interviews and current trends and information. She then goes to the studio to put on the microphone and style herself, prior to Vallo’s arrival. Once he arrives, she greets and seats him, and there follows a brief chat where they agree on the interview’s outline. During the interview, she asks probing questions and pushes him to answer in each case.

“When doing a one-on-one discussion, it is important that the moderator represents opposing opinions and must present the arguments.” Kovačič Hanzelová points out.

Research plays an important part in delivering meaningful content. What the audience sees in the final interview, which is published online a few days later, represents only part of the actual work. The preparation of questions, the conceptual framework for the interview, the gathering of knowledge and the selection of the guest are the parts that viewers don’t usually see.

Every reporter, however, has their favourite topics, to which they tend to devote more of their time. “My favourite topics are excluded communities and poverty. I have been working on them for a long time now and I feel close to them,” says Kovačič Hanzelová. In 2021, together with her colleague Kristína Paholík Hamárová, she produced an award-winning podcast series about excluded communities, Odsúdení na neúspech (Doomed to Failure).

Struggles of journalism

Professional acclaim is one side of the job – but less attractive is the criticism and, frequently

enough, hate that journalists face. Journalists have to deal with this as part of their job, whether it is helpful or not. “I don't mind criticism, as long as it's constructive, it pushes us forward.” noted Kovačič Hanzelová.

Hateful comments occur daily and seem to come as part of the territory in this profession. Even so, it is important to establish a line between hate and harassment. This takes years of practice: to ignore unjustified negative comments, though there are times when they can still affect a reporter. “It’s part of our job to resist this.” said Kovačič Hanzelová.

“It is important to explain to people what journalism entails: it is our job, it gives us credibility.” Kovačič Hanzelová remarks.

Apart from keeping the public informed, journalists can help to bring about change, or direct public interest towards certain themes. When change is not visible, it can prompt frustration. “It is difficult for me sometimes, that I am doing interviews [on issues] that have been the same for 10 years, that nothing has improved.” Kovačič Hanzelová explains.

Motivation

A positive working environment and a balance between one’s personal life and work are important for everyone, and especially so in journalism. The motivation to stay in this field comes from a journalist’s team and the changes in society that can result from the work of journalism. At times, it may seem difficult to find strength. However, journalism offers a variety of benefits and networking opportunities.

The challenges that she faces makes her appreciate her work more, Zuzana Kovači Hanzelová says, adding that she is glad to work in the field, especially when her work helps to make a difference.

“The most beautiful thing about this job, which motivates not only me but also many others, is that once in a while, one helps to bring about some good change.”