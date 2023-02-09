Items in shopping cart: View
Hungary’s territorial claims in Slovakia likely, says foreign minister

Hungary has summoned the Slovak ambassador over Minister Káčer’s statement.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Slovak Foreign Minister Rastislav Káčer during a visit to Italy on February 4, 2023.Slovak Foreign Minister Rastislav Káčer during a visit to Italy on February 4, 2023. (Source: SITA/Slovak Foreign Ministry)

Foreign Minister Rastislav Káčer will not apologise for his words about Hungary’s possible territorial claims in Slovakia, though Hungary has accused him of spreading lies.

In an interview with the Markíza television channel on Tuesday, he was asked if there was a danger that Hungary would develop territorial claims on Slovakia in the near future.

The minister replied, “If Vladimir Putin were more successful and Russia was next to our eastern border, I think that we would be facing such claims today unfortunately.”

