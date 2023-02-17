New sign allowing driving through a red light in Bratislava Region

The region has installed new road sign to make traffic smoother.

New metal sign has been installed at two crossroads near Bratislava. (Source: Courtesy of BSK)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

In recent days, the Bratislava Self-Governing Region (BSK) is boasting a new road sign it used at intersections with traffic lights. It has installed two signs allowing drivers to cross the intersections at a red light without breaking the rules.

“Of course, the goal was safety and smooth traffic,” said Juraj Droba, head of the BSK, adding that the signs have proven useful as they increased the permeability of traffic. “We have also had positive feedback from drivers, affected municipalities, as well as the police.”

One sign is located at the intersection of the III/1082 and III/1083 roads in Slovenský Grob, and the second one at the intersection of the III/1059 and III/1082 roads in Chorvátsky Grob’s Čierna Voda.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1TPbFl1SOu1c1DwGZ6mlH6UJqxuBTN4A&ehbc=2E312F

How it works

In Slovakia, some intersections with traffic lights are equipped with an additional light signal, enabling drivers to turn right while giving way to road users in the free direction.

The Road Traffic Ordinance’s amendment of 2022 has resulted in changes, including a new sheet metal plate that can complement traffic lights.

Such signs are used, for example, in the USA and they allow drivers to turn right even if the traffic light is red.

More such signs

The new road sign is metal and is not lit. So in the future it will be used only at less complicated intersections. Even so, when turning right at a red light, the driver must stop at the intersection and give way to other road users.

The BSK’s road administrator plans to install the new sign at other crossroads.