Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
17. Feb 2023 at 7:04

New sign allowing driving through a red light in Bratislava Region

The region has installed new road sign to make traffic smoother.

Compiled by Spectator staff
New metal sign has been installed at two crossroads near Bratislava.New metal sign has been installed at two crossroads near Bratislava. (Source: Courtesy of BSK)

In recent days, the Bratislava Self-Governing Region (BSK) is boasting a new road sign it used at intersections with traffic lights. It has installed two signs allowing drivers to cross the intersections at a red light without breaking the rules.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

“Of course, the goal was safety and smooth traffic,” said Juraj Droba, head of the BSK, adding that the signs have proven useful as they increased the permeability of traffic. “We have also had positive feedback from drivers, affected municipalities, as well as the police.”

SkryťTurn off ads

One sign is located at the intersection of the III/1082 and III/1083 roads in Slovenský Grob, and the second one at the intersection of the III/1059 and III/1082 roads in Chorvátsky Grob’s Čierna Voda.

How it works

In Slovakia, some intersections with traffic lights are equipped with an additional light signal, enabling drivers to turn right while giving way to road users in the free direction.

The Road Traffic Ordinance’s amendment of 2022 has resulted in changes, including a new sheet metal plate that can complement traffic lights.

Such signs are used, for example, in the USA and they allow drivers to turn right even if the traffic light is red.

More such signs

The new road sign is metal and is not lit. So in the future it will be used only at less complicated intersections. Even so, when turning right at a red light, the driver must stop at the intersection and give way to other road users.

SkryťTurn off ads

The BSK’s road administrator plans to install the new sign at other crossroads.

Bratislava

Top stories

President Zuzana Čaputová.

News digest: President wants early elections earlier

Parliament condemns Russia’s aggression in Ukraine once more, Soviet-made jets for Ukraine, and an old map revealing a town’s past.


12 h
A MiG-29 jet flies above Sliač airport, central Slovakia, on August 22,2016.

Will Slovakia be the first country to send its jets to Ukraine?

Slovakia could reprise its bold move from last year, when it transferred its Soviet-era anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine.


19 h
Christmas shopping was a driving force of the economic growth during the final quarter of 2022.

Slovaks' Christmas shopping made people poorer, but helped economy

The Slovak economy grew 1.7 percent last year, more than originally expected.


14. feb
Carnival parade in Bratislava's streets.

Best mask contest and doughnuts: How to enjoy this week's Bratislava Carnival

The Slovak capital would like to highlight its diversity through the new event.


14. feb
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad