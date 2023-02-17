Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

17. Feb 2023

Iron Age buckles and 17th century coins are unearthed in northern Slovakia

Experts refuse to reveal the location of the new archaeological site for now.

Martin Pavelek
An archaeological find.An archaeological find. (Source: KPUZA)

In 2022, archaeologists devoted themselves to a new site discovered on Orava. Previous research and findings from it prove that it is among the important historical places that can still bring new interesting discoveries. Archaeologists do not yet want to say where it is located, they only revealed that it is in the Dolný Kubín district.

Iron and bronze buckles

"This is an important, new, beautiful, polycultural site, which includes several periods from the Bronze Age, through the Iron Age, the turn of the century, to modern history," said Martin Furman from the Regional Monuments Board in Žilina.

Archaeology

