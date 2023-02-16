Russia is a terrorist regime, lawmakers say in newly adopted resolution

Slovakia is ready to send more anti-aircraft missile systems and tanks to Ukraine.

The Slovak parliament has again adopted a resolution on the escalating aggression of Russia against Ukraine, calling Russia a terrorist regime.

The resolution, submitted to parliament in mid-January, was backed by 78 of 120 MPs present in the house on Thursday, February 16.

In the resolution, the MPs acknowledge the right of Ukrainian citizens to freely decide on their future and foreign policy orientation. They further condemn Russia’s large-scale attacks on the civilian population and building structures.

“The parliament expresses support for broad international efforts to create a special tribunal to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine and the investigation, prosecution and punishment of perpetrators of crimes against humanity and war crimes,” the MPs write in the resolution.

The latest proposal was put forward to the house by SaS MPs and MPs Tomáš Valášek (PS), Juraj Šeliga (Za Ľudí), and Kristián Čekovský (ODP).

The parliament has also condemned the threats of the Russian Federation to use nuclear weapons, and said that it will never recognise the results of referendums in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, considering the regions as Ukrainian.

By adopting the resolution, the MPs have also condemned the hybrid war waged by Russia in Slovakia.

The lawmakers first condemned Russian military aggression against Ukraine, and expressed support for Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity right after Russia launched the invasion on February 24 last year.

Accommodation allowance extended

A day prior to the vote, the government extended the period during which Slovakia will cover accommodation expenses for Ukrainian refugees until May 31. A real estate owner can receive up to €1,800 a month for taking in Ukrainian refugees.

“The fact is that compared to the spring months of 2022, we have recorded a month-on-month decrease in the number of accommodated refugees, and thus in the number of accommodation providers,” said Migration Office Head Ján Orlovský.

About 109,000 Ukrainian refugees have been granted temporary refuge in Slovakia since March 1 of last year.

Kubs and tanks for Ukraine

On Thursday, interim Slovak Foreign Minister Rastislav Káčer reiterated that it is in Slovakia’s interest to help Ukraine, asserting the claim that supplying Ukraine with weapons prolongs the war.

“Unfortunately, Russia is the biggest supplier of weapons to Ukraine,” he stressed.

Interim Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) said on Thursday that Slovakia could provide Ukraine with 14 Kub anti-aircraft missile systems, in addition to MiG-29 jets. He confirmed that Ukraine requested the systems.

The minister added that Slovakia is in talks with partners over the transfer of Slovakia’s T-72 tanks in exchange, for example, for Leopard tanks.