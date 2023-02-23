Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
23. Feb 2023 at 18:46

New nuclear power plant in Slovakia closer to reality

The semi-state company JESS has asked for the permit to build the plant in Jaslovské Bohunice.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Nuclear power plant Jaslovské Bohunice waits for its fifth block.Nuclear power plant Jaslovské Bohunice waits for its fifth block. (Source: Vladimír Šimíček / TASR)

While the dominant electricity producer Slovenské Elektrárne is intensively working on completing the third and fourth units of its nuclear power plant in Mochovce, the semi-state company JESS has advanced in its preparation of a brand new power plant in Jaslovské Bohunice. In mid-February, JESS applied for a location permit with the Slovakia’s Nuclear Regulatory Authority (ÚJD). The authority will now have a year to make a decision.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

While JESS has been working on the project since 2009, this is a significant milestone in building the new nuclear power station. It will replace the decommissioned nuclear power plants in Jaslovské Bohunice. The complete documentation contains almost 2,500 pages of text, noted Miriam Žiaková, spokeswoman for the state decommissioning company JAVYS, the majority shareholder in JESS.

SkryťTurn off ads

“Apart from the requirements on the quality of nuclear sources and the design of borders, it tackles the issues of the reference safety report, the project intention for physical-technical solutions, the method of handling radioactive waste and spent nuclear fuel, the size of the threat area, and the assessment of the impact on the environment,” said Žiaková as cited by the SITA newswire.

JESS has not selected the technology of the nuclear part. The environmental impact assessment process indicates that one generation III+ nuclear reactor with a maximum net installed electrical output of up to 1,700 megawatts should be constructed in Jaslovské Bohunice.

Based on the investment plan, the building of the nuclear power plant was originally considered to begin in 2021. The plant was supposed to be launched in 2029. Currently, the year 2039 is being considered. Construction could start in 2031. The service life was planned for 60 years. According to estimates from eight years ago, the construction of the new nuclear power plant should have required between €4 billion-€6 billion.

SkryťTurn off ads

History of JESS

JESS is a subsidiary of the state-owned JAVYS (Nuclear and Decommissioning Company), holding 51 percent, and the Czech energy company ČEZ holding 49 percent. The subsidiary was launched with the intention to construct a new nuclear power plant on the premises, which include the A1 and V1 nuclear power plants in Jaslovské Bohunice. In the past, they were part of the nuclear power plants Slovenské Elektrárne operated here.

Read also: Slovak energy landscape to change with launch of new reactor Read more 

A1 was the first nuclear power station in what is now Slovakia. It was a prototype nuclear power station fuelled by natural uranium that supplied electricity between 1972 and 1977. The station did not resume operations after a re-fuelling accident in 1977. Its decommissioning process is ongoing while it should be completed only after 2033.

The two blocks of the V1 nuclear power plant were connected to the power grid in 1978 and 1980. Slovakia disconnected them from the grid in 2006 and 2008 to fulfil a commitment made prior to entering the European Union to completely close down this facility. The decommissioning process is managed by JAVYS and expected to be completed later in 2020s.

When the government decided to privatise Slovenské Elektrárne, which remained to operate the V2 nuclear power plant in Jaslovské Bohunice, the A1 and V1 nuclear power plants were moved under JAVYS.

Read also: Žiaková: Ukraine war may spark more nuclear power R&D Read more 

JESS also develops projects in the field of electricity production from renewable sources. In the near future, it will put into operation a 20-megawatt (MW) photovoltaic park and the production of emission-free hydrogen.

Top stories

Yulia Pisetska hugs her son Hassan.

News digest: The story of a war-weary Ukrainian mother

Plan for a new nuclear power plant, Dutch student prepares lokše, and rain in many places on Friday.


3 h
Ivan Tomko, vice-chair of the Business Service Center Forum (BSCF) at the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham)

Tomko: We are living in very interesting and turbulent times

Chatbots can take routine jobs, freeing the employees of shared and business service centres to do more sophisticated work.


22. feb
Marian Tar, one of the co-founders of underwear store Attractiv.

How much does a good bra cost?

A well-fitting bra has many health benefits.


22. feb
Slovak team at the 2023 World Pond Hockey Championship.

Slovaks crowned world pond hockey champions

'Frosty Shots' beat Czech rivals in final.


14 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad