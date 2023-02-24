Weekend: Spend a night in the middle of the forest in a plane

Slovaks in Hollywood, remembering the creator of Sacher cake and a hidden map.

Travel

Not a plane crash, but a hotel

Visitors usually travel to the Tatras and surrounding villages for nature, hikes, skiing, or simply sightseeing. You can now rest between all the activities at a special hotel.

Located in the forests near the municipality Spišské Bystré in Poprad region, a unique sight awaits. A torso of a plane that is also a hotel. The one of a kind project comes from the hands of a former plane steward. Visitors can enjoy sights of nature surrounding the plane, ease down to the sauna that’s nearby and even take a walk on two hiking trails, out of which one is dedicated to history.

TIP: Try out the hotel for yourself.

A new look on the Low Tatras

If you’re planning a skiing trip, a stay, or a hike in Low Tatras, it is always important to check the forecast. With the new panorama cameras located in Demänovská Dolina, you can not only check the weather, but also get a preview for your trip in real time.

TIP: Check out the live panorama shots and choose where you want to look.

Ski resort Jasná, Low Tatras in a heavy snow. (Source: Ján Krošlák, PETITPRESS)

Re-discovering a cave serving as refuge during WWII

The Pivnica (Cellar) Cave, located in the southern slopes of Rígeľ Hill on the territory of Hybe a town in the Liptov region, recently got attention from experienced cavers. The cave used to serve as a refuge during hard times. After hours of hard work, the cavers managed to squeeze into forgotten nooks of the cave. The discoveries there took them by surprise. Due to its complicated and hazardous nature, the cave will not be open to public.

Read more about what waited for the cavers after uncovering such large territory.

TIP: Visit the Hybická Tiesňava gorge for picturesque sights.

Caver in the Pivnica cave. (Source: Radoslav Dočolomanský)

Unknown town’s history

Two maps have helped uncover lost territories of western Slovakia town Nové Mesto Nad Váhom. The maps contain detailed plans including underground locations. They even portray parts that no longer exist. The maps have been hiding in plain sight unbeknownst to the discoverer, who found them while cleaning.

Learn about discovering the maps.

The old map of Nové Mesto Nad Váhom. (Source: Martin Šimovec)

TIP: Visit nearby Piešťany and try out their very own Spa Island for walks, special spa wafers and thermal ponds.

TIP: For more a urban experience, visit nearby Trenčín and its famous castle.

Anniversary of the week

World-famous chef’s 180-year anniversary

February 2023 marks the 180-year anniversary of Eduard Sacher’s birth. The popular chef and hotelier is also the creator of a desert of the same name, the Sacher cake (torte). He also happens to be the man behind the chain of exclusive and also widely known hotels, Sacher.

Eduard Sacher was born in the Slovak town Želiezovce, Nitra Region, into a family of bakers.

Weekend read

Slovak mark in Hollywood

Years of creating, more than 70 films.

Jozef Mičo, born in Terchová, North Slovakia, is a set maker who left a footprint on filmmaking in Hollywood. Starting as a carpenter, Mičo did not plan on getting into film making; his first gig was a happy set of coincidences. During his life, the set maker had to tackle hardships, overcome problems with creating and fall in love with his craft over and over again.

Read the rest of the interview with Jozef Mičo and look more into Czech-Slovak film collaborations, different conditions for working abroad versus in Slovakia, and more.

A set of A Knight's Tale. (Source: Archive of JM)

That's it for this week. Take care, and have a restful weekend!

-Mária

