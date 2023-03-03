Spending the night in the castle tower could one day be a great southern Slovak attraction

New attractions should open near stone sea and stone waterfall.

The municipality of Šiatorská Bukovinka in the south of Slovakia would like to create two new accommodation options for tourists.

A more distant plan is the possibility of sleeping in the tower of Šomoška Castle, a more realistic and closer shelter near Mačacia quarry.

“For now, it will just be a shelter, which we want to build this year, as soon as the weather improves. My vision is that someday later we will turn it into a cottage, such as those built, for example, on the Path of SNP Heroes or in the Low Tatras. We want to attract tourists so that they can spend the night here and then continue on," Peter Badinka, mayor of Šiatorská Bukovinka, told MY Novohrad.

Two lookout towers and natural attractions

There are several tourist attractions in the village and its surroundings.