Liptov inhabitants do not want their valley to look like Las Vegas

There used to be a dinopark in Bratislava Zoo. (Source: TASR)

The private company DinoPark, based in the Czech Republic, wants to turn the meadows behind Liptovský Ján near the famous thermal swimming pool into a theme educational park. Visitors will be introduced to the life of dinosaurs.

Similar parks are operated by the company in the Czech Republic. In Slovakia it has operations in Košice, and until recently they also operated at the Bratislava Zoo.

They want to open another park in Liptov, choosing the region because of its location in the middle of Slovakia and the high number of visitors. The company wants to invest approximately four million euros in construction.

The company's representatives presented the intention to turn the meadows in Liptovský Ján into a park in 2022. They also signed a 15-year land lease agreement with the local land association last year.