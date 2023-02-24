Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
24. Feb 2023 at 12:32

A year of war: We continue to stand by your side, president tells Ukraine

Slovak ministers stress Russia's culpability.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Ukrainian soldiers training to operate tanks and other armoured vehicles at Bovington Camp in Britain.Ukrainian soldiers training to operate tanks and other armoured vehicles at Bovington Camp in Britain. (Source: Ben Birchall, TASR )

February 24 marks one year since Russian military forces crossed Ukraine's borders and invaded the country.

Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová today called for her country to continue to stand by Ukraine’s side in a speech which she recorded in Ukrainian. Slovakia been helping its neighbour to tackle the ongoing humanitarian crisis: Ukrainians began fleeing the country and crossing the Ukraine-Slovakia border soon after the outbreak of the current conflict. Later, Slovakia contributed to the Ukrainian war effort by providing an entire S-300 misile air defence system, Slovak-made Zuzana howitzers and a range of other military aid.

SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Many Ukrainians who have crossed the border have sought work, despite numerous barriers. Parliament moved to improve legislation in order to make the employment market more inclusive.

Slovak officials stress that the war is not over yet.

“There is a saying in Slovakia that a wise person does not hesitate to save a neighbour’s house from fire,” Čaputová stated in her speech.

Helping Ukraine also benefits Slovakia

To continue helping Ukraine is in the national and security interests of Slovakia, said acting prime minister Eduard Heger (OĽaNO), also speaking on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion. Humanitarian help is important, but Ukraine would not manage to survive without military help. If Ukraine were to be defeated, that would make Russia Slovakia’s direct neighbour, added Heger. In his statement, the prime minister noted that eastern Slovakia would become a zone of tension, resulting in a decline in investment and damage to the Slovak economy, the TASR newswire reported.

SkryťTurn off ads

Eastern Slovakia is already vulnerable to economic challenges, as the unemployment rate is higher there than elsewhere in the country. It is also the first place where most Ukrainian refugees seek shelter. The first tents in reception camps were set up on February 25, 2022, a day after the Russian invasion started. After being temporarily accommodated in the camps, Ukrainians are helped to either continue their journeys to other destinations, or to stay and look for housing and work. Most of the refugees are women with children, which has resulted in a rise in Ukrainian employment in the caring in the caring professions.

Related article The war in Ukraine is not over. Solidarity and action for response and inclusion have to continue Read more 

Russia need to cease its invasion, top diplomat says

Slovakia's top diplomat, Foreign Affairs Minister Rastislav Káčer, repeated his demand for Russia's military to immediately halt its attacks on Ukraine.

“Russia's attempts to re-draw the borders of an independent sovereign country is a serious threat not only to Europe,” Káčer stated during a UN meeting in New York, condemning the invasion as an act of war. According to him, Russia – which continues to describe its actions as a "special military operation" – uses manipulative rhetoric to communicate, spreads propaganda and twists facts, the TASR newswire reported.

Pro-Russian propaganda is a serious issue for Slovakia, according to acting Defense Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO). The conflict brought a whole new wave of disinformation and hoaxes, which preys on people who lack the right tools for critical thinking, Naď stated. The active spreading of propaganda and attempts to twist facts represent a threat to the western world’s stability, the minister added.

Read more on Ukrainian war First Syria, then Ukraine: A Ukrainian mother’s mission to save her children from wars Read more 

War in Ukraine

Top stories

Pictures from The Gift pantomime show. Milan Sladek wrote it in the Swedish Goteborg in 1969 as a metaphor of Czechoslovakia's cohabitation with the Soviet Union.

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between February 23 and March 5, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions, classical music and highlights of the year.


4 h
Yulia Pisetska with her children.

First Syria, then Ukraine: A Ukrainian mother’s mission to save her children from wars

Her family’s evacuation to Slovakia made headlines a year ago.


22 h
Yulia Pisetska hugs her son Hassan.

News digest: The story of a war-weary Ukrainian mother

Plan for a new nuclear power plant, Dutch student prepares lokše, and rain in many places on Friday.


20 h
Slovak team at the 2023 World Pond Hockey Championship.

Slovaks crowned world pond hockey champions

'Frosty Shots' beat Czech rivals in final.


23. feb
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad