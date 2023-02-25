Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
25. Feb 2023 at 21:02  I Premium content

Kuciak murder retrial nears its end, verdict expected in spring

The Slovak Spectator recaps the Kuciak murder trial.

Radka Minarechová
Marian Kočner in the courtroom.Marian Kočner in the courtroom. (Source: SME)

In Slovakia’s modern history, the end of February marks a bitter anniversary: the killings of investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová.

They were murdered in their home in Veľká Mača, a small town located about 60 kilometres away from Bratislava, on February 21, 2018.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Though the police were quick to detain and charge not just the persons who they believed had fired the shots, but also those alleged to have ordered Kuciak’s murder, the families of the murdered couple have not learned the final verdict to date.

SkryťTurn off ads

“We’ve been waiting for the culprits who murdered our children to be punished for five years already,” said Jozef Kuciak, father of the murdered journalist, at the For a Decent Slovakia gathering on February 21. “Time has passed, pain has slightly changed in form, but it remains. A fair trial and punishment for the offenders is the minimum we can ask for our children.”

While several people involved in the killings have already pled guilty, those considered the masterminds of the double murder, Marian Kočner and Alena Zsuzsová, continue being tried in what is now a retrial. This was after the Specialised Criminal Court acquitted the pair in 2020, but was ordered to retry the pair by the Supreme Court almost a year later.

Today, the court is handling two different criminal cases in the retrial; apart from the two murders, judges will also decide on Kočner and Zsuzsová allegedly plotting the murders of three prosecutors in 2017 and 2018.

SkryťTurn off ads

Following Specialised Criminal Court Judge Ružena Sabová’s earlier statement that the verdict could be delivered in April 2023, hopes that the retrial will come to an end after five years and justice may be served are high in Slovakia.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Vražda novinára Jána Kuciaka

Related topics: Marian Kočner, Ján Kuciak

Top stories

With higher temperatures, the snowdrops bloom.

Weekend: Spend a night in the middle of the forest in a plane

Slovaks in Hollywood, remembering the creator of Sacher cake and a hidden map.


24. feb
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

News digest: Ukraine is Europe, says European leader

How Slovakia is helping Ukraine one year on, plus the importance of health care as an election issue, and a judge is convicted.


24. feb
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad