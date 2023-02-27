Repairs at busy intersection near Trnava to start soon

Situation at the already busy intersection will become more complicated.

The D1 highway is prone to long columns even under normal circumstances. (Source: TASR)

Repairs at the intersection of the D1 highway and the R1 expressway near Trnava should start soon. The National Highway Company (NDS) announced a tender focused on the two bridges over the D1 highway.

This means that the situation on the already busy intersection will become more complicated for drivers.

The intersection has traffic branching in all directions; to Považie and Žilina, Bratislava, Trnava and Nitra. Two years ago, a total of 45,000 vehicles a day on average were measured as using it.

Columns usually form on the extremely busy intersection even under normal circumstances. This happens, for example, on Sunday evenings when drivers from central and eastern Slovakia return to Bratislava.

At the same time, it is also an accident-prone section.

NDS wants to repair the double bridge over the D1, as well as the road in front of and behind the bridge.

The company estimates that the repairs could cost €2.8 million without VAT. Applicants will send offers by March 21. The construction work should be carried out non-stop, including weekends and public holidays. Despite this, the repairs will probably last between 140 to 168 days, or almost half a year.

The work will take place in two stages and simultaneously in both lanes, as the bridge cannot be closed, because the traffic situation would collapse without the intersection.