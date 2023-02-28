Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
28. Feb 2023 at 18:14

Russian spy receives suspended sentence for espionage

Police detained Slovak provided sensitive information to Russians last year.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Russian spy Bohuš Garbár, as portrayed on February 28, 2023.Russian spy Bohuš Garbár, as portrayed on February 28, 2023. (Source: TASR - Ján Krošlák)

On Tuesday, the Specialised Criminal Court in Banská Bystrica approved a plea agreement between the Special Prosecutor's Office and Russian spy Bohuš Garbár.

Garbár provided information to the Russian secret service in the past, for which he has been found guilty of espionage. In addition, he has been convicted of accepting a bribe.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The court sentenced the spy to three years in prison with three years of probation. Garbár will also have to pay €15,000 as a financial penalty.

His attorney Ján Čarnogurský, former Slovak prime minister and pro-Russian disinformer, declined to comment on his client's motivation behind providing sensitive information classified as "top secret" and "secret" to Russia. At the same time, the prosecutor refused to explain how the convict had managed to obtain information.

SkryťTurn off ads

Russian embassy worker recruits Slovak

In March 2022 the National Crime Agency brought an espionage charge against Garbár, who wrote for the Hlavné Správy disinformation website back in the day, and the former vice-rector of the Slovak military academy in Liptovský Mikuláš, Pavel Bučka. This was just a month after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Soon after the Denník N daily published a video that shows Garbár being recruited and paid by Russian Embassy staffer Sergey Solomasov.

Information for GRU

According to the police, Garbár had been collecting information for members of the Russian military intelligence agency GRU since April 2021. Bučka, who collected and retrieved information from the Slovak armed forces and NATO, has admitted to working for Russian intelligence since 2013.

SkryťTurn off ads

The police seized USB keys and notes about meetings with various people during their police search last year.

If a trial had taken place, Garbár could have faced up to 13 years in prison in the case of a guilty verdict.

Top stories

News digest: The Slovak Spectator asks AI questions about Slovakia

Derailed train in Žilina, growth hit by war. Learn more in today's digest.


10 h
Foreign employees left Slovakia during the pandemic either because they wanted to be closer to their relatives, or the lockdowns prevented them from living the life in Slovakia they originally wanted to.

Covid squeezed the share of foreigners at BSCs

Companies offered their Ukrainian employees relocation to Slovakia after the war started.


27. feb
The D1 highway is prone to long traffic queues even under normal circumstances.

Repairs at busy intersection near Trnava to start soon

Situation at the already busy intersection will become more complicated.


27. feb
The ongoing restoration of the stables at Holič castle, in western Slovakia.

Rare frescoes discovered during restoration work at Holíč castle

A virtual exhibition will be created on the site, in the castle's former stables.


27. feb
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad