Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

7. Mar 2023 at 8:00

Old railway bridge that should become the "Eiffel Tower of Trenčín"

The town in western Slovakia has been named the European Capital of Culture in 2026.

Maroš Buchel
The visualisaion of the Green Fiesta Bridge project in Trenčín.The visualisaion of the Green Fiesta Bridge project in Trenčín. (Source: Trencin.sk)

The old railway bridge in Trenčín will undergo extensive reconstruction for almost €10 million without VAT.

As part of the Fiesta Bridge project, the Trenčín town hall will adapt the structure into a green bridge, also building cafes, restaurants and spaces for cultural events on it.

They consider this investment to be one of the flagship projects of the European Capital of Culture 2026.

Traipse through a region tangled in tales of romance, torture and prestige with the Trenčín Region Travel Guide.

The self-government must start the reconstruction work next spring at the latest, and they must be completed by the end of 2025.

Trenčín’s Eiffel Tower

