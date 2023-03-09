Gigantic bandit sculptures are hoped to attract more tourists to Kysuce

A bandit trail aims to promote the natural heritage of the Slovak-Czech border region.

The village of Oščadnica in northern Slovakia is already famous for its Magic Meadow, the calvary, manor, and the lookout towers on Kalinový Vrch (Hill) and on Dedovka.

But now it has a new attraction - a bandit trail.

The educational trail 'In the footsteps of bandits in the borderland', which ends at a lookout tower, was opened on the last day of February in front of the village's primary school.

Almost 10 kilometres long with a 600-metre ascent, it leads along a relatively wide forest road. Information boards and unique outsized wooden sculptures of bandits with pistols, a sheephook, a cauldron and a treasure chest, all the work of academic sculptor Jozef Mundier, run along the entire route.

The bandit trail, which was financed with funds from the European Union, aims to promote the natural heritage of the Slovak-Czech border region.

Giant bandits