Interim PM Heger leaves ruling party, finds new political home

Seven months before early elections, interim Prime Minister Eduard Heger has become leader of a new political party.

On the night of March 6 and after his return from Israel, he announced on Facebook that he was leaving the ruling OĽaNO party, led by his friend, populist MP and ex-prime minister Igor Matovič. “I have my own vision of politics. If I want to fulfil it, I have to go my own way,” he wrote. The next day, Heger officially joined Modrá Koalícia, a non-parliamentary party led by MP Miroslav Kollár, becoming its leader and replacing Kollár. The MP will serve as deputy leader of the party.

Modrá Koalícia (Blue Coalition) simultaneously changed its name to Demokrati (Democrats) on March 7.

“The fact that we are standing here proves that we are joining forces,” said the interim PM at a press conference on Tuesday, adding that egos went aside.