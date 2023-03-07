Items in shopping cart: View
7. Mar 2023 at 18:30

News digest: After return from Israel, Slovak PM drops big news

Experts' disagreement over Mozart's performance in Bratislava, Dutch royal couple visiting Slovakia, and the world marks International Women's Day on March 8.

Peter Dlhopolec
editor-in-chief
Interim Slovak PM Eduard Heger announces his new party, Demokrati, on March 7, 2023.Interim Slovak PM Eduard Heger announces his new party, Demokrati, on March 7, 2023. (Source: TASR - Pavol Zachar)

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, March 7 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

At night and on Facebook, Heger leaves OĽaNO

Interim PM Eduard Heger. Interim PM Eduard Heger. (Source: TASR)

Interim Slovak PM Eduard Heger announced on late Monday night that he was leaving the ruling OĽaNO party. He did so in a very Matovič way: via Facebook.

Article continues after video advertisement
Article continues after video advertisement

On Tuesday, Heger revealed that his party is called Demokrati, or Democrats, and that several ministers have joined the party. It is not a new party.

While some observers are surprised by his decision to join a small party, others say Demokrati could win some parliamentary seats if other democratic parties join Heger's project.

MORE NEWS FROM THE SLOVAK SPECTATOR

PODCAST FOR TUESDAY

Some doctors draw pictures, others frustrated when talking to foreigners in Slovakia

Foreigners share their experience with Slovak health care. Foreigners share their experience with Slovak health care. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

American Jeremy Hill is talking about foreigners' experiences with obtaining health insurance, visiting doctors, and how to improve the health care system in Slovakia.

Listen to his Na Slovensku Aj Po Anglicky podcast episode.

SONG OF THE DAY

Piargy

Since its release last September, Ivo Trajkov's Slovak film "The Ballad of Piargy" has won 56 awards and impressed juries at festivals in Brussels, Paris, London, Rome, New York, Milan, Hollywood, Amsterdam, Florence, and beyond.

Listen to "Piargy", the title track to this successful Slovak film based on a story written by Slovak novelist František Švantner.

The song is sung by Veronika Rabada.

In a few lines:

Slovakia's GDP stood at 1.7 percent in 2022, the Statistics Office said on March 7. It increased by 1.1 percent in Q4/2022. Click on the picture to read more. Slovakia's GDP stood at 1.7 percent in 2022, the Statistics Office said on March 7. It increased by 1.1 percent in Q4/2022. Click on the picture to read more. (Source: Statistics Office)
  • Women in Slovakia earn an average of 25 percent less than men. While men's gross earnings reach an average of €1,896, women's average earnings stand at €1,407, an analysis by the Platy.sk website shows.
  • Senior posts in companies in Slovakia are overwhelmingly held by men. The situation has improved marginally over the past five years, a study by the Dun & Bradstreet firm shows.
  • The Smer-Slovak Social Democracy party, led by ex-PM Robert Fico, has filed three criminal complaints with the Prosecutor General's Office against commentators Marián Leško, Michal Havran, and Tomáš Hudák.
The Dutch royal couple arrived in Slovakia on March 7, 2023. From left: Bratislava mayor Matúš Vallo, Queen Máxima, King Willem-Alexander, President Zuzana Čaputová, president's partner Juraj Rizman, University Library Director Silvia Stasselová. Click on the photo to read more about the couple's programme in Slovakia. The Dutch royal couple arrived in Slovakia on March 7, 2023. From left: Bratislava mayor Matúš Vallo, Queen Máxima, King Willem-Alexander, President Zuzana Čaputová, president's partner Juraj Rizman, University Library Director Silvia Stasselová. Click on the photo to read more about the couple's programme in Slovakia. (Source: TASR - Jakub Kotian)

WEATHER FOR WEDNESDAY: Overcast weather. The highest daytime temperature will range from 6°C to 14°C. Light wind. Scattered showers in the evening. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk. Or you can complain about our work. It can help us get better, too.

Today in Slovakia

Top stories

For most foreigners, their very first experience with the Slovak healthcare system is gaining health insurance.

“Where is the soap?”: Susan’s staggering polyclinic experience in Slovakia

Four foreigners discuss the successes and failures of healthcare in Slovakia.


14 h
Slovaks are willing to spend more money than any other European nation in 2019.

Almost a third of Slovaks do not have financial savings, a survey shows

Low-income households affected the most by the current crisis.


6. mar
Mikuláš Dzurinda

Dzurinda’s blues do not mean he’s done with politics

As the emergent coalition sheds people associated with the former prime minister, the current premier’s political future becomes clearer.


6. mar
