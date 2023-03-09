Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

9. Mar 2023 at 21:31  I Premium content

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between March 9 and March 19, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions, classical music and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Unsplash)

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

EVENT: Motorcycle Boat show Bratislava; Mar 9-12, 9:00
EVENT: K-POP Fantasy Night Bratislava; Mar 10, 23:00
FESTIVAL: On the Road; Mar 10-12, 17:00
CONCERT: Ondro and friends; Mar 11, 19:00
CONCERT: Lucie in Opera tour 2023; Mar 11, 20:00
EVENT: Children's party in the Ice Kingdom style; Mar 12, 16:00
FESTIVAL: JANÁČEK 51 strings; Mar 12, 10:30
FESTIVAL: Uprising Winter Edition Bratislava; Mar 17, 19:00
EVENT: Bratislava Discovery Walk; Mar 18, 15:50
EVENT: International Night Bratislava; Mar 18, 19:30

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Classical Music in Bratislava

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

Bratislava

