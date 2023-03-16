Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
16. Mar 2023 at 8:00  I 

Bratislava zoo's new pride is called Samba

This 11-year-old lion replaces male who died one year ago.

Daniela Hajčáková
Daniela Hajčáková
Samba the lion is a new inhabitant of the Bratislava zoo.Samba the lion is a new inhabitant of the Bratislava zoo. (Source: Sme)

After a year without a male lion, Bratislava zoo finally has a replacement.

The zoo had been without a male lion since the death of Haldir, an 18-year-old lion, who had to be put down after it was found he had cancer.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Eleven-year-old Samba, who like his predecessor is a South African lion, arrived at the zoo from Hodonín zoo in the Czech Republic last week.

Handlers at his former zoo described how they manged to get the 196-kilogram animal, who was gifted to Bratislava zoo, ready for the journey to his new home.

SkryťTurn off ads

"We tried for several days to get him into the crate," Hodonín Zoo spokesperson Ivo Cencinger said. "In the end I managed to lure him into it with a piece of meat - he climbed into the box without any problems in about ten minutes."

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Bratislava

Top stories

The Korytnica spa.

News digest: Discover Slovak 'ghost towns'

Slovak drug kingpin detained, Febiofest film festival opens. Learn more in today's digest.


16 h
Filip Toška holding chard in the hydroponic Hausnatura farm.

How a Mayan doomsday prophecy took a Slovak to hi-tech agriculture

Hydroponic farm run out of former telephone exchange.


9. mar
The Slovak Interior Ministry has asked its employees to uninstall TikTok from their devices.

Interior Ministry asks staff to remove TikTok from devices

Several politicians do not deem the Chinese app to be a security threat.


14. mar
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad