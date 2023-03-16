Bratislava zoo's new pride is called Samba

This 11-year-old lion replaces male who died one year ago.

Samba the lion is a new inhabitant of the Bratislava zoo. (Source: Sme)

After a year without a male lion, Bratislava zoo finally has a replacement.

The zoo had been without a male lion since the death of Haldir, an 18-year-old lion, who had to be put down after it was found he had cancer.

Eleven-year-old Samba, who like his predecessor is a South African lion, arrived at the zoo from Hodonín zoo in the Czech Republic last week.

Handlers at his former zoo described how they manged to get the 196-kilogram animal, who was gifted to Bratislava zoo, ready for the journey to his new home.

"We tried for several days to get him into the crate," Hodonín Zoo spokesperson Ivo Cencinger said. "In the end I managed to lure him into it with a piece of meat - he climbed into the box without any problems in about ten minutes."