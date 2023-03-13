Slovak and Czech presidents plan to meet Volodymyr Zelensky in April

The meeting will take place in Kyiv.

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová and Czech President Petr Pavel have said that they intend to travel together to Kyiv in April.

Pavel had expressed the trip as a wish before Czech voters elected him to office on January 28.

Today, on March 13, both heads of state confirmed the plan during their meeting in Bratislava. It is Pavel’s first official trip abroad. The fourth Czech president in post-November history arrived in the Slovak capital just five days after his inauguration, in accordance with the tradition that the Czech Republic and Slovakia have built up over 30 years of separate existence. Based on the tradition, new Czech presidents head to Slovakia on their first foreign trip and vice versa.