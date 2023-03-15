Life is long gone in these Slovak 'ghost towns'

Abandoned buildings all over the country.

The calm and silence is strange. When you walk through the abandoned Korytnica spa, you may get the impression that life there ceased overnight. As if the employees had just gone away and never returned. The spas in the Low Tatras have been left to deteriorate for two decades. For many they are a ghost town.

Former pioneer camps, spas and factories: there are many abandoned lifeless places in Slovakia. The Slovak Spectator's INDEX magazine presents ten of these.

1. Jánošík Pioneer Camp in the village of Drietoma

Several abandoned areas that originally served as a pioneer camp can be found in Slovakia. One is located in the cadastre of the village of Drietoma, Trenčín district. It was called Jánošík after the famous highwayman. The camp was associated with the Pravda daily, which organised stays for youth there.