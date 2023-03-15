Alleged Slovak drug kingpin arrested in Colombia

Possible cartel links probed.

One of the most wanted Slovaks was caught by the Colombian police. (Source: Police)

A Slovak who was one of the most wanted men in Europe has been arrested in Colombia.

Alleged drugs-trafficker Michal Píš was detained by local police in Cartagena, according to private TV Joj, which broke the story on Tuesday.

Píš had reportedly gone on the run in October last year. He had been accused of drug running for a crime gang operating across Slovakia and in the Czech Republic and was facing a possible 20-year jail sentence.

Colombian authorities are waiting for an extradition request from Slovak counterparts and are investigating whether the man has established contacts with cartels in the country.