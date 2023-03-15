Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
15. Mar 2023 at 16:18

Alleged Slovak drug kingpin arrested in Colombia

Possible cartel links probed.

Compiled by Spectator staff
One of the most wanted Slovaks was caught by the Colombian police.One of the most wanted Slovaks was caught by the Colombian police. (Source: Police)

A Slovak who was one of the most wanted men in Europe has been arrested in Colombia.

Alleged drugs-trafficker Michal Píš was detained by local police in Cartagena, according to private TV Joj, which broke the story on Tuesday.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Píš had reportedly gone on the run in October last year. He had been accused of drug running for a crime gang operating across Slovakia and in the Czech Republic and was facing a possible 20-year jail sentence.

Colombian authorities are waiting for an extradition request from Slovak counterparts and are investigating whether the man has established contacts with cartels in the country.

Top stories

Tomáš Gašperák and his family.

The Slovak bringing coffee culture back home from Down Under

For Tomáš Gašperák, preparing a cup of coffee is an art.


13. mar
Filip Toška holding chard in the hydroponic Hausnatura farm.

How a Mayan doomsday prophecy took a Slovak to hi-tech agriculture

Hydroponic farm run out of former telephone exchange.


9. mar
Slovak politicians have said they will continue using TikTok, despite the National Security Authority's security warnings.

News digest: Let's learn Slovak together, dobre?

TikTok seen as a security threat in Slovakia, make your own bone broth soup, and expect rain and strong winds on Wednesday.


22 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad