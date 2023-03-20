Car registration fees will not increase as steeply as originally proposed

The new fees valid as of July 1, 2023.

Car registration fees will not increase as originally proposed. The parliament adopted on Thursday, March 16, a revision to the law on administration fees reducing the fees and postponing the change.

“I’ve been announcing for a long time that we are working on a change,” Marián Viskupič, MP for the Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party announced on social networks. He admitted that the originally proposed fees adopted last December, were too high. This legislation introduced a new scheme to calculate the fees. It included a co-efficient based on vehicle emissions, meaning that drivers, when registering older cars, would have paid higher fees than now.

The original proposal from December will not come into force. The current fees will apply until June 30. As of July 1, the just adopted revision will become effective.

The registration fees for passenger cars will drop significantly compared to the originally proposed fees. The maximum amount of the registration fee will be reduced from the proposed €3,900 to €1,000 euros. The maximum fee for new cars will be €400 euros.

The new legislation is still subject to being signed by President Zuzana Čaputová.