US teachers not rushing to teach English in Slovakia due to war

Dozens of Americans taught Slovak students in Tisovec in the past, but the local school is now struggling to find teachers from overseas.

Lutheran High School in Tisovec, known better as EGT. (Source: egt.sk)

The war in Ukraine appears to be discouraging American teachers from arriving in Slovakia to teach English or other subjects at grammar schools.

Miroslava Štefániková, principal at the Lutheran High School (EGT) in the central Slovakian town of Tisovec, has told The Slovak Spectator’s sister publication MY Novohrad that recently it has not been easy to convince such teachers to come to the country.

“At the moment, the Americans are very cautious, and the organisations we work with are having trouble finding volunteers,” she explained. “They think war is just around the corner.”