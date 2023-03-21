Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

21. Mar 2023 at 19:04  I 

Police detain suspects in Daniel Tupý death, a case that has haunted Slovakia for 18 years

Police chief Štefan Hamran is certain that arrested men were at the crime scene in November 2005.

Compiled by Spectator staff
University student Daniel Tupý was murdered in November 2005 in Bratislava.University student Daniel Tupý was murdered in November 2005 in Bratislava. (Source: Sme)

On the day the world marks International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, the National Crime Agency (NAKA) arrested eight people in the unsolved case of murdered student Daniel Tupý.

“We cannot provide more information at this point,” said the police on March 21.

However, the Tvnoviny.sk news website claims that the two arrested men are Marián Molnár and Matej Bulík, who are associated with neo-Nazi groups. Persons bearing these names were also suspected in the case years ago.

The murder case has remained open for 18 years. Last year President Zuzana Čaputová called the case a “scar” on all society in Slovakia, because nobody has been punished to date. She made the statement at the opening of the reconstructed Memorial to the Victims of Extremism in the Tyršovo Nábrežie area, on the Petržalka bank of the Danube River. Tupý was killed there.

Štefan Hamran

