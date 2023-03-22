Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

22. Mar 2023 at 16:24

Bratislava airport flags fake airport websites

Latest data shows year-on-year increase in passenger numbers.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Bratislava airport building.Bratislava airport building. (Source: bts.aero)

Bratislava airport officials have warned of fake websites posing as its official site.

The fake sites, bratislavaletisko.sk and bratislava-airport.sk, contain inaccurate information such as invalid parking price lists, service price lists, and information about air carriers, according to Milan Rastislav Štefánik Airport spokesperson Veronika Tóthová.

The airport’s official website is bts.aero.

Meanwhile, latest figures show that in the first two months of 2023, 132,543 passengers used the airport’s services - up 69 percent on the same period last year. The most popular routes were to London, Milan, and Dublin.

