Bratislava airport flags fake airport websites

Bratislava airport officials have warned of fake websites posing as its official site.

The fake sites, bratislavaletisko.sk and bratislava-airport.sk, contain inaccurate information such as invalid parking price lists, service price lists, and information about air carriers, according to Milan Rastislav Štefánik Airport spokesperson Veronika Tóthová.

The airport’s official website is bts.aero.

Meanwhile, latest figures show that in the first two months of 2023, 132,543 passengers used the airport’s services - up 69 percent on the same period last year. The most popular routes were to London, Milan, and Dublin.