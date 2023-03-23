Honoured by Venetian tripe

Venetian tripe differs in taste from traditional Slovak držková tripe soup.

Tripe is a special kind of food that people either hate or love. There is nothing in between. As I belong to the latter, I regularly cook the traditional držková tripe soup or tripe stew. So while surfing the internet and encountering a column by the painter Laco Teren, called Tripe from Venezia, I continued reading in great interest. This time he did not write about an exhibition somewhere beyond Slovakia’s borders, which a genuine art lover must not miss out on, or the ups and downs of his own artistic pursuit. He wrote about tripe, more precisely about enjoying Trippa alla Veneziana or Venetian tripe, in a tiny trattoria by one canal in Venezia, far from its opulent touristic centre.

“I love tripe…I have eaten the best tripe so far in Venice,” Teren wrote for the Denník N back in 2017.

Teren did not conceal the location. The Trattoria dalla Marissa, located not far from the train station on the bank of Canale di Cannaregio. It is managed, apparently, by the iron hand of Marrisa.