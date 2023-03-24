Bratislava is already preparing for mosquitoes as higher temperatures return

The city is calling on volunteers to become Bratislava’s mosquito busters.

The first intervention of the year against mosquitos took place at a pond in Vajnory. (Source: FB Bratislava)

Even though the main mosquito season has yet to start, Bratislava has already completed its first preventive intervention of the year. On Monday, March 20, it applied biocide at a pond in the Vajnory borough.

“Through regular monitoring, we discovered active mosquito larvae in the Vajnory pond,” the city informed via social networks. “Therefore, we quickly intervened across more than 38,000 square metres of hatcheries around the pond with the effective biocide BTI.”

Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (BTI) is an environmentally-friendly biocide which eliminates mosquito larvae before they have time to hatch into adults.

The city notes that with rising temperatures, an increase in activity in mosquito hatcheries is expected. But it says it is ready for the season.

“With the upcoming main mosquito season, lasting from April to the end of September, we will intensify monitoring and, in the case of active hatcheries, we will intervene as soon as possible,” the city promises.

Bratislava has been using BTI since 2020 to suppress mosquito populations. It has also created the position of city mosquito control coordinator and recruited volunteers. These people, equipped with dippers, count mosquito larvae in suspected breeding areas. Based on the numbers, the city decides on the application of BTI.