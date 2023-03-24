Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
24. Mar 2023 at 14:58

Bratislava is already preparing for mosquitoes as higher temperatures return

The city is calling on volunteers to become Bratislava’s mosquito busters.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The first intervention of the year against mosquitos took place at a pond in Vajnory.The first intervention of the year against mosquitos took place at a pond in Vajnory. (Source: FB Bratislava)

Even though the main mosquito season has yet to start, Bratislava has already completed its first preventive intervention of the year. On Monday, March 20, it applied biocide at a pond in the Vajnory borough.

“Through regular monitoring, we discovered active mosquito larvae in the Vajnory pond,” the city informed via social networks. “Therefore, we quickly intervened across more than 38,000 square metres of hatcheries around the pond with the effective biocide BTI.”

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (BTI) is an environmentally-friendly biocide which eliminates mosquito larvae before they have time to hatch into adults.

SkryťTurn off ads

The city notes that with rising temperatures, an increase in activity in mosquito hatcheries is expected. But it says it is ready for the season.

“With the upcoming main mosquito season, lasting from April to the end of September, we will intensify monitoring and, in the case of active hatcheries, we will intervene as soon as possible,” the city promises.

Bratislava has been using BTI since 2020 to suppress mosquito populations. It has also created the position of city mosquito control coordinator and recruited volunteers. These people, equipped with dippers, count mosquito larvae in suspected breeding areas. Based on the numbers, the city decides on the application of BTI.

Bratislava

Top stories

Volkswagen will make all-electric versions of the Porsche Cayenne luxury SUV.

News Digest: Volkswagen Slovakia to produce all-electric luxury SUV

LGBT+ minority could face new difficulties, a suspect is charged in the Daniel Tupý murder case.


7 h
Filip Toška holding chard in the hydroponic Hausnatura farm.

How a Mayan doomsday prophecy took a Slovak to hi-tech agriculture

Hydroponic farm run out of former telephone exchange.


9. mar
University student Daniel Tupý was murdered in November 2005 in Bratislava.

NAKA charges suspect in Daniel Tupý murder case

Eight out of the ten suspects detained this week have now been released.


10 h
Martin Klus.

Slovak MP blames secret political deal for his Brussels fiasco

Martin Klus not recommended for a job at the European Court of Auditors by an EP committee.


23. mar
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad