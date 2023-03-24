NAKA charges suspect in Daniel Tupý murder case

Eight out of the ten suspects detained this week have now been released.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The National Crime Agency (NAKA) has formally accused one of the suspects in the Daniel Tupý case. The suspect has been named in local media as Bratislava lawyer, Adam Puškár. The accused has previously been granted the highest security clearance by Slovakia's vetting authority, the National Security Office (NBÚ), news portal tvnoviny.sk reported.

It was originally reported that police had detained eight suspects on Tuesday, March 21 in connection with the unsolved murder of student Daniel Tupý in 2005. All of them were released on March 23, as reported by the TASR newswire. Police president Štefan Hamran then revealed that investigators had detained ten suspects in total.

Police took a DNA sample from the accused, according to his lawyer advocate Jozef Dobrovič. During the original investigation in 2005 regulations prevented involuntary extraction of a suspect's DNA before charges were laid.

Two suspects remain in detention, including the accused.

“The accused suspect is currently detained while the investigator conducts procedural actions," the police noted, adding that they will decide on next steps after all of the necessary actions have been taken.

Tupý, a 21-year-old Comenius University student, was stabbed to death near the Danube river in Bratislava on the evening of November 4, 2005. According to witnesses, a group of men armed with knives attacked not only Tupý, but also six other people.

Read more on the Daniel Tupý case